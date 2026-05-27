Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Will hit Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Ohtani is in the lineup at DH for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani was uncertain to work as both a pitcher and hitter leading up to Wednesday's contest, especially after he got hit on the hand by a pitch Tuesday, but manager Dave Roberts confirmed before the game that the 31-year-old superstar would get a chance to show off his two-way skills. With a .270/.403/.471 slash line through 236 plate appearances, Ohtani has had a down year offensively by his standards, but he's made up for it on the mound by posting a ridiculous 0.73 ERA and 0.84 WHIP alongside a 54:13 K:BB through 49 innings.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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