Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Will pitch through blister issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Ohtani is dealing with a "small" blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, but it's a "non-issue" for his pitching starts moving forward, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani was seen messing with the finger during Wednesday's start against Arizona, one in which he continued his dominance on the mound, allowing just two hits and one walk with six strikeouts across six shutout innings to pick up his sixth win. He's out of the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, but it's a routine day off after making the start the night before. Ohtani is expected to be fine for his next start on the road against the Pirates next week.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shohei Ohtani See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shohei Ohtani See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Top MLB Betting Picks for June 3: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for June 3: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, June 3
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, June 3
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago