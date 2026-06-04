Shohei Ohtani News: Will pitch through blister issue
Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Ohtani is dealing with a "small" blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, but it's a "non-issue" for his pitching starts moving forward, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani was seen messing with the finger during Wednesday's start against Arizona, one in which he continued his dominance on the mound, allowing just two hits and one walk with six strikeouts across six shutout innings to pick up his sixth win. He's out of the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, but it's a routine day off after making the start the night before. Ohtani is expected to be fine for his next start on the road against the Pirates next week.
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