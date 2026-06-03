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Shohei Ohtani News: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Ohtani won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani is set to work as a pitcher and a hitter Wednesday, so the Dodgers will give him a day to rest and recover during Thursday's series finale. The two-way star has been looking much more like his usual self at the plate recently, slashing .385/.467/.667 across his last 10 games, and he remains dominant on the mound with a 0.82 ERA through 55 innings on the season.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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