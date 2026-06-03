Shohei Ohtani News: Won't play Thursday
Ohtani won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani is set to work as a pitcher and a hitter Wednesday, so the Dodgers will give him a day to rest and recover during Thursday's series finale. The two-way star has been looking much more like his usual self at the plate recently, slashing .385/.467/.667 across his last 10 games, and he remains dominant on the mound with a 0.82 ERA through 55 innings on the season.
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