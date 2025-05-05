Shota Imanaga Injury: Goes on IL with hamstring strain

The Cubs placed Imanaga (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Imanaga will hit the shelf after straining his left hamstring in his start during Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Though he underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed the injury, the severity of the hamstring strain isn't known, making it uncertain whether Imanaga will have a chance at being ready to return from the IL when first eligible May 20. The Cubs haven't named an immediate replacement in the rotation for Imanaga, but Chris Flexen could be moved from the bullpen into a starting role, or prospect Cade Horton could be called up from Triple-A Iowa to fill the void.