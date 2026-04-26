Shota Imanaga News: Allows five runs in loss
Imanaga (2-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out six.
Imanaga wasn't at his best, allowing a season-high five runs, including three in the first inning. Sunday's outing snapped a stretch of stellar pitching from the southpaw, who had allowed just three runs across 24 innings over his previous four starts. Overall, the 32-year-old owns a 3.15 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with a 38:9 K:BB across 29 innings (five starts), and his next outing is projected for Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shota Imanaga See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 224 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 215 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 215 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shota Imanaga See More