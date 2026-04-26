Shota Imanaga headshot

Shota Imanaga News: Allows five runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Imanaga (2-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out six.

Imanaga wasn't at his best, allowing a season-high five runs, including three in the first inning. Sunday's outing snapped a stretch of stellar pitching from the southpaw, who had allowed just three runs across 24 innings over his previous four starts. Overall, the 32-year-old owns a 3.15 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with a 38:9 K:BB across 29 innings (five starts), and his next outing is projected for Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shota Imanaga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shota Imanaga See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Dan Marcus
5 days ago
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago