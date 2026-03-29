Shota Imanaga News: Ambushed early in first loss

Imanaga (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

The left-hander wasn't sharp to begin his season debut, as he was ambushed by Washington for three runs in the opening frame, but he was at least able to settle in a bit thereafter. Imanaga displayed plenty of swing-and-miss stuff as well, registering an impressive 16 whiffs Sunday. Imanaga will be trying to get back on track in his next scheduled outing, which is set come in Cleveland versus the Guardians next weekend.