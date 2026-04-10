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Shota Imanaga News: Brilliant outing goes to waste

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Imanaga came away with a no-decision Friday as the Cubs fell 2-0 to the Pirates, striking out nine and walking one over six scoreless, no-hit innings.

The southpaw was dominant, firing 68 strikes on 100 pitches while generating 30 called or swinging strikes, but Chicago's offense couldn't push any runs across against Carmen Mlodzinski. Once Imanaga left the mound, Pittsburgh immediately struck for two runs in the top of the seventh. Imanaga will take a 2.81 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through 16 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road next week in Philadelphia.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
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