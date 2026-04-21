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Shota Imanaga News: Continues to roll Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 9:48am

Imanaga (2-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out one over seven innings.

Imanaga turned in his third consecutive quality start Tuesday, limiting Philadelphia to just two hits over his first five innings before Kyle Schwarber's solo homer in the sixth accounted for the only damage. The left-hander continues to excel at run prevention, allowing just three runs across his last four starts (24 innings). Through five outings, he owns a 2.17 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB. Imanaga will face a much tougher challenge in his next scheduled outing against a loaded Dodgers lineup that leads MLB in most offensive categories, including a .293 team batting average.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
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