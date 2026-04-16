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Shota Imanaga News: Delivers another gem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Imanaga (1-1) earned the win, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 over six innings in Wednesday's victory over the Phillies.

Imanaga gave up a leadoff homer to Trea Turner on just the second pitch of the game, but was nearly untouchable the rest of the way. The left-hander settled in and went on to record multiple strikeouts in five separate innings, overpowering Philadelphia's lineup. His 11 punchouts tied a career high, and he generated an eye-popping 26 whiffs in one of the most dominant starts of his career. Imanaga has looked absolutely fantastic over his last two outings, striking out 20 while allowing just one run across 12 innings. Chicago's ace is slated to face Philadelphia again in his next start, this time back at Wrigley Field.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
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