Shota Imanaga News: Fans seven in no-decision

Imanaga came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Padres, giving up one unearned run on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

After escaping jams in the third and fourth innings, Imanaga's luck ran out in the fifth when both Kyle Tucker and Gage Workman dropped pop flies in foul territory, giving Manny Machado a third life which he used to launch a solo homer. It was the only blemish on the southpaw's line, as he tossed 64 of 93 pitches for strikes before exiting. Imanaga will take a 2.22 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through 28.1 innings over five starts into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Dodgers.