Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shota Imanaga headshot

Shota Imanaga News: Fans seven in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Imanaga came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Padres, giving up one unearned run on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

After escaping jams in the third and fourth innings, Imanaga's luck ran out in the fifth when both Kyle Tucker and Gage Workman dropped pop flies in foul territory, giving Manny Machado a third life which he used to launch a solo homer. It was the only blemish on the southpaw's line, as he tossed 64 of 93 pitches for strikes before exiting. Imanaga will take a 2.22 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through 28.1 innings over five starts into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Dodgers.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now