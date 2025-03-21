Fantasy Baseball
Shota Imanaga News: First domestic start not revealed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Imanaga will not start either of the Cubs' first two games during their March 27-30 series against the Diamondbacks, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Imanaga started the first game of the Tokyo Series against the Dodgers and spun four scoreless innings. However, he will have to wait until at least the third game back in the states, as the Cubs will go with Justin Steele in their domestic opener and follow him with Jameson Taillon.

