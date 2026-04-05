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Shota Imanaga News: Gets back on track Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Imanaga didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Guardians, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

The left-hander found a rhythm in his second start of the season, considering he was coming off a poor season debut that saw him cough up four runs to Washington. Imanaga fired five shutout frames before coming out for the sixth inning but was pulled after giving up a leadoff double to Steven Kwan, who eventually came around to score. Imanaga sports an 11:3 K:BB over his first 10 frames of 2026, and a favorable home matchup versus the Pirates is on tap for his next start.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
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