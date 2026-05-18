Shota Imanaga headshot

Shota Imanaga News: Mauled by Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Imanaga (4-4) took the loss against the Brewers on Monday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings.

Imanaga got through three frames with just one run on his ledger, but Milwaukee tagged him for four runs in the fourth. The fifth didn't go any better for the southpaw, as Jake Bauers belted a three-run homer against him with one out to give the Brewers an 8-0 lead and end Imanaga's outing. The eight runs Imanaga allowed marked a season high, and his stretch of three straight quality starts came to a crashing halt. Imanaga's ERA jumped over a run from 2.32 to 3.38 as a result of the blow-up.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shota Imanaga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shota Imanaga See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
MLB
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
Author Image
Dan Marcus
18 days ago