Shota Imanaga News: Missing bats this spring

Imanaga -- who will start Tuesday's opener against the Dodgers in Tokyo -- has allowed seven runs with a 13:2 K:BB over 11 Cactus League innings this spring.

Imanaga has served up three home runs but has been elite in terms of his K:BB, which essentially sums up what he did during his rookie season with the Cubs, as well. The left-hander faces a tall task in going up against the Dodgers' lineup in his first outing of the season. Imanaga threw 75 pitches in his last Cactus League start a week ago, so he should be available for 85-to-90 or so pitches Tuesday.