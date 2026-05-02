Shota Imanaga News: Shines Saturday with seven scoreless

Imanaga (3-2) earned the win over Arizona on Saturday, allowing four hits and issuing one walk while striking out five batters over seven scoreless innings.

Imanaga allowed just one extra-base hit (a double) and didn't allow any runners to reach third base. The southpaw was efficient in needing just 87 pitches to complete seven frames, and he racked up 14 whiffs. This was an excellent bounce-back performance for Imanaga after he allowed a season-worst five runs (four earned) in a loss against the Dodgers in his previous start. He's in the midst of a strong season overall, posting a 2.40 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB over 41.1 innings spanning seven starts.