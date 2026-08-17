Shota Imanaga News: Strikes out 10 in no-decision
Imanaga did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on two hits, three walks and a hit-by-pitch over six innings against the White Sox. He struck out 10.
Imanaga logged a quality start, during which he racked up double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season. All of the damage came via a Randal Grichuk three-run homer in the fourth inning. In six outings since the All-Star break, Imanaga has posted a 2.55 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 35:5 K:BB across 35.1 innings. Overall, the southpaw owns an 8-9 record with a 3.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 140:32 K:BB in 143.1 innings (25 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Mariners.
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