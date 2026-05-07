Shota Imanaga News: Strikes out 10 in win

Imanaga (4-2) earned the win Thursday over the Reds, allowing a run on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out 10.

It was another strong showing from Imanaga, who logged double-digit strikeouts for the second time this season while holding Cincinnati scoreless until Sal Stewart led off the sixth inning with a homer. Imanaga has allowed just one run over 13 innings in his last two starts, lowering his ERA to 2.28 on the year with a 0.93 WHIP and 53 strikeouts across eight outings (47.1 innings). Imanaga is currently in line to face Atlanta on the road his next time out.