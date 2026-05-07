Shota Imanaga News: Strikes out 10 in win
Imanaga (4-2) earned the win Thursday over the Reds, allowing a run on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out 10.
It was another strong showing from Imanaga, who logged double-digit strikeouts for the second time this season while holding Cincinnati scoreless until Sal Stewart led off the sixth inning with a homer. Imanaga has allowed just one run over 13 innings in his last two starts, lowering his ERA to 2.28 on the year with a 0.93 WHIP and 53 strikeouts across eight outings (47.1 innings). Imanaga is currently in line to face Atlanta on the road his next time out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shota Imanaga See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring7 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?9 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week12 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 2215 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shota Imanaga See More