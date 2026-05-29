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Shota Imanaga News: Suffers fourth straight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Imanaga (4-6) took the loss against the Cardinals on Friday, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Imanaga surrendered three homers for the second straight start and has now yielded 10 long balls across six May contests. The southpaw has really struggled over his past three outings, allowing 20 earned runs while watching his ERA climb from 2.32 to 4.37. He still owns a solid 1.07 WHIP and 69:18 K:BB across 70 innings this season and will aim to get back on track in a home matchup against the Athletics next week.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
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