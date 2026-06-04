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Shota Imanaga News: Tagged for four homers Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Imanaga allowed six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six-plus innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Thursday.

Imanaga came into Thursday having lost each of his past four starts, and while that streak ended due to a late Chicago comeback, the lefty hurler didn't exactly bust out of his slump. The A's got to Imanaga for four long balls, including back-to-back homers to begin the seventh inning before the Cubs ace was given the hook. Imanaga has struggled mightily with keeping the ball in the park of late, as he's surrendered 12 home runs across his past four starts spanning 21.2 frames. For context, prior to that four-game stretch, he had served up just five homers across 54.1 innings. It may be difficult for Imanaga to keep the ball in the park in his next outing, as he's lined up for a road tilt in the Denver altitude against the Rockies.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
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