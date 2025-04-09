Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shota Imanaga headshot

Shota Imanaga News: Takes first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Imanaga (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

It was a tough day for Imanaga, who allowed a solo home run to Corey Seager in the first inning before he was tagged for a four-spot in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run Jonah Heim homer. Imanaga had been rolling to start the year, allowing just two runs through his first 18.1 innings coming into the day while posting a 0.71 WHIP. The left-hander's ERA now sits at 2.70 following his first loss. Imanaga will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week in San Diego.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now