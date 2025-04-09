Shota Imanaga News: Takes first loss

Imanaga (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

It was a tough day for Imanaga, who allowed a solo home run to Corey Seager in the first inning before he was tagged for a four-spot in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run Jonah Heim homer. Imanaga had been rolling to start the year, allowing just two runs through his first 18.1 innings coming into the day while posting a 0.71 WHIP. The left-hander's ERA now sits at 2.70 following his first loss. Imanaga will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week in San Diego.