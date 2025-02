Imanaga will start one of the first two games of the season when the Cubs face the Dodgers in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

This was hardly a surprise, but manager Craig Counsell provided confirmation Sunday. Imanaga, 31, logged a 2.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 173.1 innings last regular season.