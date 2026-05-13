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Shota Imanaga News: Tough-luck loss vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Imanaga (4-3) took the loss against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six across seven innings. He did not issue a walk.

Drake Baldwin smacked a solo home run in the fourth inning, which was the only run Imanaga gave up through seven innings. Imanaga returned to the mound for the eighth but was pulled after giving up an infield single, and he was tagged for another run after Phil Maton served up an RBI double to Mike Yastrzemski to give Atlanta the lead for good. All six of Imanaga's quality starts have come over his last seven outings, and his 0.90 WHIP (across 54.1 innings) is tied for fourth-best in the National League among qualified starters. His next start is slated for next week at home against the Brewers.

Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs
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