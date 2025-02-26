Shota Imanaga News: Uneven spring debut

Imanaga allowed three runs on three hits and a walk across 2.2 innings of work in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Imanaga can hang his hat on the six strikeouts, but he otherwise struggled some in his spring training debut, with the key damage a two-run home run by Casey Schmitt. The Chicago righty should be just fine heading into the regular season, and he's slated to start the Cubs' first game March 18 against the Dodgers in Tokyo. Imanaga dazzled in his MLB debut last year, posting a 2.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 174 strikeouts across 173.1 innings, giving him plenty of momentum in 2025.