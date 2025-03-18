Fantasy Baseball
Shotaro Morii headshot

Shotaro Morii News: Will be developed as two-way player

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 6:21am

Morrii will be developed as a two-way player after signing for $1,510,500 million - the largest signing bonus for a Japanese amateur to not play for Nippon Professional Baseball, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. He had an exit velocity of 110.1 mph of his bat in Friday's Spring Breakout game where he batted at DH.

Morrii is an 18-year-old Japanese two-way phenom who skipped Japan's professional league (NPB) draft to come to MLB. He thows 95 mph as a pitcher as well. It's a curious and unique decision to develop him as a two-way player. He's expected to begin the season in the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Shotaro Morii
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
