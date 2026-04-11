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Simeon Woods Richardson Injury: Sick before Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Woods Richardson did not feel well and vomited before trying to pitch through it during Friday's loss to the Blue Jays, Bobby Nightingale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Woods Richardson apparently didn't eat fresh enough before the game, and while he rolled through the first three innings, a five-run fourth left him with a sour line for the game to go with his sour stomach. We suspect SWR will be fine by the time he's expected to make his next turn in the rotation, which lines up for next week against the Red Sox.

Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins
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