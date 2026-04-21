Simeon Woods Richardson News: Allows three runs in no-decision
Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mets, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings.
A single swing accounted for all of the right-hander's damage Tuesday, as a Francisco Lindor three-run homer in the third inning gave New York the initial lead. The outing was a slight step in the right direction for Woods Richardson after he had allowed 16 hits and 12 runs combined over his previous two starts. Even so, his overall numbers remain elevated, as he now owns a 5.96 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and a 13:10 K:BB across 25.2 innings. Woods Richardson will seek to pick up his first win of the season in his next scheduled start against Tampa Bay.
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