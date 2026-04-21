Simeon Woods Richardson headshot

Simeon Woods Richardson News: Allows three runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Woods Richardson did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mets, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings.

A single swing accounted for all of the right-hander's damage Tuesday, as a Francisco Lindor three-run homer in the third inning gave New York the initial lead. The outing was a slight step in the right direction for Woods Richardson after he had allowed 16 hits and 12 runs combined over his previous two starts. Even so, his overall numbers remain elevated, as he now owns a 5.96 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and a 13:10 K:BB across 25.2 innings. Woods Richardson will seek to pick up his first win of the season in his next scheduled start against Tampa Bay.

Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simeon Woods Richardson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simeon Woods Richardson See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Bennett
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
16 days ago