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Simeon Woods Richardson News: Can't find rhythm Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Woods Richardson didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Nationals, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz in particular had Woods Richardson's number, plating three runs on a pair of doubles versus the hurler. It's been a struggle in 2026 so far for Woods Richardson, who has surrendered at least four runs in five of his last six starts while fanning three or fewer each time out during that period. Still winless on the campaign, the right-hander will bring a ghastly 6.92 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 19:16 K:BB over 39 innings into his next scheduled outings versus Miami.

Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins
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