Simeon Woods Richardson News: Competing for rotation spot
Woods Richardson will be competing for a rotation spot this spring and is out of options, giving him a good chance of making the Twins out of spring training in some capacity, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.
With Pablo Lopez (elbow) likely out for the season with a significant UCL tear, suddenly the Twins have three spots open in the rotation. Woods Richardson is competing with Taj Bradley, Zebby Matthews, David Festa and Mick Abel.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simeon Woods Richardson See More
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions34 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Most Undervalued MLB Pitchers of 2025: The Best Bang for Your Buck Players By WAR105 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: September K%-BB%109 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 28142 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simeon Woods Richardson See More