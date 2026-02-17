Simeon Woods Richardson News: Competing for rotation spot

Woods Richardson will be competing for a rotation spot this spring and is out of options, giving him a good chance of making the Twins out of spring training in some capacity, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

With Pablo Lopez (elbow) likely out for the season with a significant UCL tear, suddenly the Twins have three spots open in the rotation. Woods Richardson is competing with Taj Bradley, Zebby Matthews, David Festa and Mick Abel.