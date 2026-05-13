Simeon Woods Richardson News: Continues to struggle mightily
Woods Richardson (0-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing eight runs (six runs) on seven hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out one.
After giving up just three runs over his first two starts of the season, Woods Richardson's results since then have been disastrous. The right-hander has a 9.79 ERA across his last seven outings (30.1 innings), during which he's yielded at least five runs on five occasions while failing to fan more than three in any appearance. Still without a win in 2026, Woods Richardson won't be a recommended fantasy option when he brings a 7.71 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 20:20 K:BB through 42 frames overall into his next scheduled matchup versus Houston.
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