Simeon Woods Richardson News: Could work out of bullpen Monday

Woods Richardson is expected to be available in relief for Monday's game against the Astros while Kendry Rojas makes his first MLB start, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

While Twins manager Derek Shelton hasn't provided word on what exactly Woods Richardson's role will look like moving forward, the right-hander may have lost his spot in the rotation after going 0-6 with a 7.71 ERA and 1.86 WHIP in 42 innings through his first nine starts of the season. Monday would have been Woods Richardson's turn in the rotation, but the Twins will instead give Rojas a look in a starting role. Since Rojas will be pitching on three days' rest and hasn't covered more than 3.1 innings between his nine appearances in the big leagues and minors this season, he'll likely be in line for a limited workload in his start. As such, Woods Richardson could be needed to eat some innings out of the bullpen.