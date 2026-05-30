Simeon Woods Richardson News: DFA'd by Twins
The Twins designated Woods Richardson for assignment Saturday.
Woods Richardson has struggled to the tune of a 7.74 ERA and 1.89 WHIP through 47.2 innings this season, and following his five-run, 2.2-inning spot start Friday, the Twins have officially decided to remove him from their big-league roster. John Klein was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simeon Woods Richardson See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)8 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 1517 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 1317 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simeon Woods Richardson See More