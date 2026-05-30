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Simeon Woods Richardson News: DFA'd by Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

The Twins designated Woods Richardson for assignment Saturday.

Woods Richardson has struggled to the tune of a 7.74 ERA and 1.89 WHIP through 47.2 innings this season, and following his five-run, 2.2-inning spot start Friday, the Twins have officially decided to remove him from their big-league roster. John Klein was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.

Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins
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