Simeon Woods Richardson News: Filling in as starter Thursday
Woods Richardson will start Thursday's game versus the White Sox in place of the injured Kendry Rojas (elbow), Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rojas had to be scratched because of a sore pitching elbow. Woods Richardson's last two appearances both came in relief, and he will be starting on just two days' rest after throwing 35 pitches over two frames Monday against Chicago. The right-hander's last start came more than two weeks ago, and he will be facing a restricted workload versus the White Sox.
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