Simeon Woods Richardson headshot

Simeon Woods Richardson News: Filling in as starter Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Woods Richardson will start Thursday's game versus the White Sox in place of the injured Kendry Rojas (elbow), Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rojas had to be scratched because of a sore pitching elbow. Woods Richardson's last two appearances both came in relief, and he will be starting on just two days' rest after throwing 35 pitches over two frames Monday against Chicago. The right-hander's last start came more than two weeks ago, and he will be facing a restricted workload versus the White Sox.

Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simeon Woods Richardson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simeon Woods Richardson See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
15 days ago