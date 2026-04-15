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Simeon Woods Richardson News: Flops against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Woods Richardson (0-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Twins fell 9-5 to the Red Sox, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

A three-run homer by Trevor Story in the third inning was the biggest blow, and he didn't get a lot of help from his defense, but Woods Richardson dealt with traffic on the basepaths in every frame before mercifully getting the hook after 92 pitches (57 strikes). The right-hander has been tagged for 12 runs (11 earned) over his last two outings, and he'll carry a 6.10 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB through 20.2 innings into his next start, which is set to come on the road next week against the Mets.

Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins
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