Simeon Woods Richardson headshot

Simeon Woods Richardson News: Gashed for five runs in fourth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Woods Richardson (0-2) took the loss against Toronto on Friday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two across four innings.

Woods Richardson was in control through the first three innings of Friday's game and took a 4-0 lead into the fourth. However, that's when things fell apart for the 25-year-old right-hander, who gave up five runs in the inning that was punctuated by a two-run home run from Brandon Valenzuela. Woods Richardson has yet to log a win this season, and through three starts he has a 4.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB across 15.2 innings. He'll look to earn his first victory of 2026 in his next start, which is slated for next week at home against the Red Sox.

Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simeon Woods Richardson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simeon Woods Richardson See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
MLB
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
23 days ago