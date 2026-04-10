Simeon Woods Richardson News: Gashed for five runs in fourth

Woods Richardson (0-2) took the loss against Toronto on Friday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two across four innings.

Woods Richardson was in control through the first three innings of Friday's game and took a 4-0 lead into the fourth. However, that's when things fell apart for the 25-year-old right-hander, who gave up five runs in the inning that was punctuated by a two-run home run from Brandon Valenzuela. Woods Richardson has yet to log a win this season, and through three starts he has a 4.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB across 15.2 innings. He'll look to earn his first victory of 2026 in his next start, which is slated for next week at home against the Red Sox.