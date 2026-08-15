Simeon Woods Richardson News: Likely to pitch in bulk relief Saturday
Manager John Schneider said that Woods Richardson will be part of the Blue Jays' pitching plan for Saturday's game against the Yankees "in some capacity," Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Right-hander Braydon Fisher will start for Toronto, but he's unlikely to work more than an inning or two before giving way to the bullpen. Woods Richardson will be available on four days' rest and will likely be tasked with covering multiple innings in relief behind Fisher. After being called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Woods Richardson came on in long relief in the Blue Jays' victory over the Red Sox later that night, earning the win after giving up one earned run across three innings.
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