Simeon Woods Richardson News: Looks set to make rotation
Woods Richardson gave up two runs over five innings with three strikeouts and one walk in Friday's Grapefruit loss to Toronto. He has a 5.85 ERA this spring with a 16:5 K:BB in 20 innings. With Zebby Matthews sent to the minors, Woods Richardson solidified his spot in the rotation and will likely make his first start April 1 at Kansas City, Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Woods Richardson gave up five runs in his first spring outing and has given up 20 hits (nine on Friday) in 20 innings but showed enough to begin the season in the Twins rotation. Woods Richardson had a 3.52 ERA and 11.3 K/9 over his final six starts last season which could point to a significant improvement in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simeon Woods Richardson See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review2 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club22 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions65 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Most Undervalued MLB Pitchers of 2025: The Best Bang for Your Buck Players By WAR136 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: September K%-BB%140 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Simeon Woods Richardson See More