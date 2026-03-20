Simeon Woods Richardson News: Looks set to make rotation

Woods Richardson gave up two runs over five innings with three strikeouts and one walk in Friday's Grapefruit loss to Toronto. He has a 5.85 ERA this spring with a 16:5 K:BB in 20 innings. With Zebby Matthews sent to the minors, Woods Richardson solidified his spot in the rotation and will likely make his first start April 1 at Kansas City, Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Woods Richardson gave up five runs in his first spring outing and has given up 20 hits (nine on Friday) in 20 innings but showed enough to begin the season in the Twins rotation. Woods Richardson had a 3.52 ERA and 11.3 K/9 over his final six starts last season which could point to a significant improvement in 2026.