Simeon Woods Richardson News: Looks sharp in spring debut

Richardson gave up one run over two innings with three strikeouts in Tuesday's spring training start against the Yankees. His reached 93.7 mph with his fastball, MLB.com reports.

Richardson allowed just a solo home run. He's seen as the leading candidate for the fifth starter job in a competition with David Festa and Zebby Matthews (and possibly the fourth starter spot as well if Chris Paddack falters). Richardson's success last season keyed off his improved velocity (to 93.1 mph average fastball from 90.6 mph in 2023), so it's encouraging to see him throwing almost 94 mph this early in camp.