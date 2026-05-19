Simeon Woods Richardson News: Makes first relief appearance

Woods Richardson struck out a batter and allowed one hit and one walk over a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Monday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

After Woods Richardson submitted an ugly 7.71 ERA and 1.86 WHIP through nine starts to begin the season, the Twins moved him to the bullpen for the start of their six-game week. In Woods Richardson's place, the Twins tabbed rookie Kendry Rojas as their starter for Monday's game. Though Rojas wasn't built up enough to handle a typical starter's workload and was lifted after tossing four scoreless frames, the Twins opted to use six bullpen arms to cover the final five innings rather than calling upon Woods Richardson to serve as a bulk reliever. Woods Richardson thus appears set to operate in a more flexible bullpen role moving forward, with most of his appearances likely to come in lower-leverage spots.