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Simeon Woods Richardson News: Ready to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Woods Richardson (illness) is listed as the Twins' probable starter for Wednesday's game versus the Red Sox at Target Field.

Prior to his most recent start Friday in Toronto, Woods Richardson was feeling ill but fought through the ailment and took a loss while yielding five earned runs on six hits and one walk over four innings. The Twins never indicated that Woods Richardson was at risk of missing his next start, and he'll presumably be in better physical condition when he takes the hill for the fourth time this season Wednesday.

Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins
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