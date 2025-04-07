Fantasy Baseball
Simeon Woods Richardson headshot

Simeon Woods Richardson News: Rough outing in Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Woods Richardson (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Royals, allowing four runs on eight hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

The Minnesota right-hander struggled mightily in this 107-pitch start, equaling a career worst by giving up eight hits. Woods Richardson failed to find the strike zone and also matched a career worst in free passes issued with four. The 24-year-old now sports a 5.59 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 9.2 innings. He looks to right the ship in his next start, currently scheduled to be against the Tigers at home this weekend.

Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins

