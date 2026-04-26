Simeon Woods Richardson News: Roughed up in third frame

Woods Richardson (0-4) took the loss against the Rays on Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two across 4.1 innings.

Woods Richardson took care of business through the first two innings of Sunday's start, but things unravelled for him in the third. It started with a throwing error to first base that advanced the runner to second, and after giving up a two-run single to Jonathan Aranda, the game blew wide open after Woods Richardson yielded a two-run home run to Yandy Diaz. After allowing just three earned runs over his first two starts of the season, Woods Richardson has given up at least three earned runs in each of his last four starts, and he sits at a 6.30 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 15:13 K:BB across 30 innings, with opposing hitters batting .311 against him. He's slated to face the Blue Jays at home next weekend, when he'll look to capture his first win of the 2026 campaign.