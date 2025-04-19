Simeon Woods Richardson News: Set for bulk relief duty Saturday

Woods Richardson will pitch in bulk relief Saturday versus Atlanta, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The 24-year-old was originally penciled in to start for the Twins, but the team will instead use Justin Topa as an opener, which will limit the number of times Woods Richardson has to face Alex Verdugo, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna. Woods Richardson enters Saturday's contest with a 4.30 ERA and 1.57 WHIP alongside a 16:5 K:BB across 14.2 innings.