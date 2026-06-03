Simeon Woods Richardson News: Shipped to Toronto
The Twins traded Woods Richardson to the Blue Jays on Wednesday in exchange for cash, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Woods Richardson was DFA'd by Minnesota on Saturday after putting up a 7.74 ERA and 1.89 WHIP over 47.2 innings. He'll reclaim a 40-man roster spot upon joining his new organization and could fill an immediate need for the big club, as the Blue Jays currently have 10 pitchers on the injured list.
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