Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Simeon Woods Richardson headshot

Simeon Woods Richardson News: Strong performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Woods Richardson (1-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on five hits with no walks over five innings against Detroit. He struck out five.

Woods Richardson had a solid outing with a slight increase in velocity to a max 95.9 mph fastball after two lackluster starts to begin the season. He likely needed a strong outing to stay in the rotation with David Festa making a case for staying in the rotation and Zebby Matthews pitching well at Triple-A.

Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now