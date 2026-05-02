Simeon Woods Richardson News: Tagged for six runs in another loss
Woods Richardson (0-5) took the loss Friday against the Blue Jays, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk with two strikeouts across 4.2 innings.
Woods Richardson has now been hammered for 25 runs (22 earned) across 23 innings over his last five starts. Armed with mediocre stuff and a second percentile strikeout rate, Woods Richardson doesn't have the arsenal to consistently miss big-league bats. It's fair to wonder how long Minnesota will keep trotting out the right-hander for starts. He leads the majors with five losses and owns a 6.49 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 17:14 K:BB across 34.2 innings.
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