Simeon Woods Richardson News: Takes loss in bulk relief

Woods Richardson (1-2) took the loss Saturday in Atlanta after allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander followed an opener and held Atlanta to a single tally through four frames, but he was charged two runs in the sixth to squander a one-run lead. Woods Richardson has failed to complete five innings in two of his four outings this season, which will make it difficult for him to be a significant factor in the win column without more chances behind an opener.