Simeon Woods Richardson News: Throws just 61 pitches in start

Woods Richardson tossed 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Woods Richardson had control issues in the outing, throwing just 33 of 61 pitches for strikes. Still, he walked only one batter and allowed just one run through four frames. The right-hander retired the first two batters he faced in the fifth, but after Baltimore then strung together three straight hits for a run, Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli elected to pull Woods Richardson rather than give him another chance to get the final out he needed to qualify for a win. It was the second straight start in which Woods Richardson has gone exactly 4.2 frames, and he's completed fewer than five innings in three of his past four appearances, which doesn't shine a positive light on his current fantasy appeal.