Woods Richardson gave up a run in each of the first two innings, including Steven Kwan's solo shot in the first. The Guardians did not record a hit against Woods Richardson after the second inning. After a stretch of four straight starts without finishing the fifth frame, he has now thrown at least five innings in four straight outings. During this span, he's produced a 3.00 ERA over 21 innings. Woods Richardson now owns a 4.27 ERA with a 98:46 K:BB across 105.1 innings this season. He's projected to make his final start of the 2025 season in Philadelphia next weekend.