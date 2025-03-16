Fantasy Baseball
Simeon Woods Richardson headshot

Simeon Woods Richardson News: Wins fifth starter role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 8:25pm

Woods Richardson will begin the season in the Minnesota rotation with David Festa and Zebby Matthews optioned to Triple-A, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Woods Richardson has looked sharp this spring by allowing one run in 11 innings with a 9:2 K:BB. Richardson had his first success in the majors last year with a revamped delivery and increased velocity but ran out of gas late in the season, posting a 5.91 ERA and 4.6 BB/9 in his last 11 starts.

Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins
