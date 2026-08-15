Slade Cecconi Injury: MRI confirms no damage
Cecconi (arm) underwent an MRI that confirmed no structural damage, MLB.com reports.
That's good news for the Cecconi, who felt an issue during a relief appearance Aug. 6. The right-hander is expected to resume throwing in the coming days.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Slade Cecconi See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers9 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Underrostered Talented Starters15 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, July 2719 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 2719 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Slade Cecconi See More