Slade Cecconi headshot

Slade Cecconi Injury: MRI confirms no damage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Cecconi (arm) underwent an MRI that confirmed no structural damage, MLB.com reports.

That's good news for the Cecconi, who felt an issue during a relief appearance Aug. 6. The right-hander is expected to resume throwing in the coming days.

Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians
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